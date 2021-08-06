 

The geographic shift of English football: From a game for the north to southern dominance


“If a visitor to England asked you to drop them off somewhere convenient for watching Premier League football, you probably wouldn’t instinctively drive them to North Kilworth. The Leicestershire village, with a population of about 600, can only offer a club at the 13th tier of the English football pyramid. As their Twitter bio explains succinctly: ‘League and Cup double 2016-17 and 2017-18. Been pretty shit ever since.’ … Maybe the English top flight’s geographic midpoint is roughly where you’d expect it to be — but things haven’t always been like this. …”
The Athletic

