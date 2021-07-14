English football’s day of embarrassment and why it has damaged the 2030 World Cup bid



England fans tore down barriers outside the stadium

“It was the morning after the night before and, on Wembley Way, a sense of calm was slowly returning. The debris — broken bottles, cans and piles of rubbish — was being gathered up and the streets were being hosed down. Euro 2020 was over and the clean-up operation was well advanced. There was no escaping what had happened, though. The final of Euro 2020 had been billed as the greatest day in English sport since the 1966 World Cup final. ‘Football’s coming home’ and all that. Instead, it turned into a nightmare. Not because of the outcome on the pitch — as agonising as it was for England to lose on penalties to Italy and miss out on a first major trophy in 55 years — but because of the ugly, chaotic scenes that ruined the occasion for so many of those present. …”

The Athletic (Video/Audio)

BBC: Met denies Wembley police operation failed (Video)

The Shameful Story Of English Supporter Chaos At Wembley On Football’s Big Day (Video)

