Lionel Messi and Argentina Beat Brazil in Copa América Final Image



The Copa América victory was Lionel Messi’s first major title with Argentina’s senior team, and the team’s first since 1993.

“Lionel Messi finally ticked the last empty box in his glittering soccer career on Saturday night, leading Argentina past host Brazil, 1-0, in the final of the Copa América in Rio de Janeiro.The trophy was Messi’s first with Argentina after a string of painful, agonizing, maddening failures, including perhaps the most demoralizing defeat of his career — against Germany in the World Cup final — inside the same stadium, Rio’s hulking Maracanã, in 2014.When the whistle blew to end the final, Messi — his relief palpable — dropped to his knees and was immediately surrounded by his teammates. Moments later, they were lifting him above their shoulders and tossing him in the air. …”

NY Times (Video)

YouTube: Celebrations in Buenos Aires as Argentina claim Copa America title, Buenos Aires erupts as Argentina beat Brazil in Copa América final

ESPN: Copa America final preview: Will Neymar, Brazil beat Messi’s Argentina?

NY Times: Lionel Messi Tries to Slay His Ghosts (July 9)

Head to Head: Comparing Tite and Scaloni’s numbers ahead of the final (Video)

