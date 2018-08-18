 

Barcelona Season Preview: Messi the Great Facilitator

“By any realistic measure Barcelona had a dominant season last year. They won their domestic league by 14 points, while losing only a single game. They also won their domestic cup. But Barcelona are a club destined to fail to live up to expectations that only they can set. And what came to define their season, more than the raging success of their domestic campaign, was a stunning Champions League quarterfinal defeat to Roma. And so it is that the team which ran up 93 points in La Liga set about correcting for a failed season.” StatsBomb

This entry was posted on Saturday, August 18th, 2018 at 9:58 pm and is filed under FC Barcelona, Football Manager, Manchester City.

