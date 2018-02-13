Mourinho’s Pogba problem deepens after Benítez overcomes his old foe

“The end was chaotic, Newcastle camped in their box with every block and clearance being roared to the rafters, but the tension of that final minute of injury time, and the similarly desperate scramble at around 80 minutes, should not allow the narrative to take hold that Manchester United were unlucky to lose. Rather they were desperately drab, short of inspiration, their forward line a strange bodge job of sparkly parts that do not really go together. …” Guardian – Jonathan Wilson

Advertisements

Share this: Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related