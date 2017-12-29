Alexis stars as Arsenal’s three-man defence excels in win at Palace

“Three quick thoughts from Arsenal’s 3-2 Premier League win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Thursday. …” ESPN – Michael Cox
Advertisements
“Three quick thoughts from Arsenal’s 3-2 Premier League win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Thursday. …” ESPN – Michael Cox
This entry was posted on Friday, December 29th, 2017 at 11:46 pm and is filed under Arsenal, Football Manager, Michael Cox. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.