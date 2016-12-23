The Illustrated History of Football: David Squires



“You’re probably familiar with the genius illustrations of David Squires by now. His weekly comic strips in the Guardian are hilariously entertaining and he spoke to The Set Pieces for Vox in the Box earlier this year. David has a new book, The Illustrated History of Football, out on 3rd November. Having seen an advance copy we can assure you it’s brilliant, if a little disturbing in parts (look out for Rafa Benitez’s half-time team talk in the 2005 Champions League final). We’re delighted to present an exclusive strip from the book on Sergio Aguero’s last-minute title-sealing strike for Manchester City in 2012. Enjoy…” the set pieces, The Sunshine Room – Some drawings by David Squires, amazon

Share this: Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Friday, December 23rd, 2016 at 12:02 am and is filed under England. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.