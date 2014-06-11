Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO): FIFA and the World Cup
“John Oliver’s excitement for the World Cup is tempered by knowing information about FIFA, the organization that produces it. John details the problems with the upcoming tournament and the staggering allegations of corruption against FIFA.” YouTube: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO): FIFA and the World Cup (Video)
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 11th, 2014 at 7:03 pm and is filed under Brazil, FIFA, World Cup 2014. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.
You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
[…] Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO): FIFA and the World Cup […]