 

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO): FIFA and the World Cup

“John Oliver’s excitement for the World Cup is tempered by knowing information about FIFA, the organization that produces it. John details the problems with the upcoming tournament and the staggering allegations of corruption against FIFA.” YouTube: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO): FIFA and the World Cup (Video)

Wednesday, June 11th, 2014

