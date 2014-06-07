 

20 World Cup goals that changed history

“World Cups are never just about what transpires on the field. When the 2014 soccer World Cup kicks off in Brazil on June 12, tens of thousands of Brazilians will likely protest, angered by the wasteful government spending that has led up to the tournament. What better platform to make a statement than one watched by billions around the planet? Soccer’s unchallenged place in the global imagination also means that what happens on the field carries special resonance. The goals scored aren’t just markers of sporting success: they are moments of national glory and humiliation, acts of cultural expression and political defiance. World Cup goals can change history. Here are 20 that did.” Washington Post (Video)

  1. soccer Highlights says:
    June 8, 2014 at 7:08 am

    soccer is the most famous game on the earth and millions of people love this game so the world cup is soccer is the biggest event of any signal game on the earth

