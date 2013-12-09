Celtic suspend fans after damage to Motherwell’s Fir Park

“Celtic have suspended 128 fans from their matches and relocated 250 season-ticket holders following damage caused to Motherwell’s Fir Park on Friday. Seats in the South Stand were damaged while smoke bombs and flares were also thrown during Celtic’s 5-0 win. The Green Brigade group of fans on Sunday said it regretted the scenes and admitted that it should have better policed its section of supporters.” BBC

Advertisements

Share this: Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related