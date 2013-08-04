Radamel Falcao’s move to Monaco will boost Colombia

“The French first division, Ligue One, kicks off at the weekend and newly-promoted Monaco will be hoping to recapture former glories after spending big money over the summer. Their two most significant signings have been the Colombian pair, striker Radamel Falcao and left-footed attacking midfielder James Rodriguez. Both are magnificent players – the former a goal machine at the top of his game, the latter rich in strong, creative promise. While it surprised some that both players decided to move to Monaco, there is little doubt the transfers will benefit the Colombian national team.” BBC – Tim Vickery

