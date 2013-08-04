 

Radamel Falcao’s move to Monaco will boost Colombia

“The French first division, Ligue One, kicks off at the weekend and newly-promoted Monaco will be hoping to recapture former glories after spending big money over the summer. Their two most significant signings have been the Colombian pair, striker Radamel Falcao and left-footed attacking midfielder James Rodriguez. Both are magnificent players – the former a goal machine at the top of his game, the latter rich in strong, creative promise. While it surprised some that both players decided to move to Monaco, there is little doubt the transfers will benefit the Colombian national team.” BBC – Tim Vickery

Advertisements

This entry was posted on Sunday, August 4th, 2013 at 6:30 pm and is filed under Tim Vickery. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

One Response to Radamel Falcao’s move to Monaco will boost Colombia

  1. Pulling Down An Old Classic For Modernity In Monaco | Stirring Trouble i says:
    August 5, 2013 at 12:29 pm

    […] Radamel Falcao’s move to Monaco will boost Colombia (roadfoggy.com) […]

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: