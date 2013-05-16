 

Chelsea 2-1 Benfica: Chelsea outplayed in the first half, but improve after the break

“Chelsea won the Europa League thanks to Branislav Ivanovic’s stoppage time header. From the side that lost to Porto at the weekend, Jorge Jesus left out Lima and Ola John, bringing back Oscar Cardozo and Rodrigo to the starting line-up. Lorenzo Malgarejo replaced for the suspended Maxi Pereira, with Andre Almeida switching flanks. Rafael Benitez was without Eden Hazard, so used Ramires in a wide position, with Frank Lampard and David Luiz in the centre of midfield. Benfica were better in terms of pressing and passing, outplaying Chelsea for long periods – but they wasted some excellent first-half opportunities.” Zonal Marking

Advertisements

This entry was posted on Thursday, May 16th, 2013 at 6:42 pm and is filed under Chelsea, Football Manager, Portugal. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

One Response to Chelsea 2-1 Benfica: Chelsea outplayed in the first half, but improve after the break

  1. Football Manager Best Tactics says:
    May 20, 2013 at 9:43 pm

    We produce Football Manager Best Tactic.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: