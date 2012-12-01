 

United escapes as rivals fall farther back in Premier League race

“1. Manchester United doesn’t know whether to laugh or cry. The club has become so used to coming from behind to win this season, maybe it has grown blasé. On Saturday, United came from behind not once but twice, in the first 34 minutes, as it won 4-3 at Reading. All seven goals came in a first half in which it looked as neither team knew how to defend. There could have been an eighth, but the officials did not spot that a shot from Robin van Persie had crossed the line. Now that United has been cheated, expect the chorus for goal-line technology to swell. …” SI

One Response to United escapes as rivals fall farther back in Premier League race

  1. Prashant says:
    December 2, 2012 at 7:57 am

    It was an extremely nervous game. Seven in goals in the first half is Premier League history!!

