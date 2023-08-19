How Inter Miami Signed Lionel Messi

In September 2019, Inter Miami owners Jorge Mas and David Beckham met with Lionel Messi’s father in Barcelona. This was before Messi’s move to PSG. The seed was sewn. Four years later the relationship between Miami and Messi had flourished. This is the story of massive global commercial deals, future security and how Messi plans to change the MLS for good. Written by Paul Tenorio, illustrated by Craig Silcock.
YouTube

