A Premier League Love Story Has Heartbreak Ahead



Luton Town’s home, Kenilworth Road, is not your usual Premier League stadium.

“Within a few days of Luton Town’s promotion to the Premier League in May, the construction crews were moving in and the scaffolding was going up at its stadium, Kenilworth Road. The club’s first home game in English soccer’s top flight since its money-spinning, supercharged rebrand into the richest, most popular league in the world was not quite three months away. There was an alarming amount of work to do, and not nearly enough time to do it. …”

NY Times

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related