“Manchester City secured the trophy they have been missing and completed a superb treble with a 1-0 victory in the Champions League final against Inter Milan. Rodri broke the deadlock in the 67th minute after Pep Guardiola’s side had found it hard to fashion chances in the first half, during which Kevin De Bruyne had to go off because of a muscle injury. … Celtic 1967, Ajax 1972, PSV 1988, Manchester United 1999, Barcelona 2009 and 2015, Inter Milan 2010, Bayern Munich 2013 and 2020… and now Manchester City 2023. …”
The Athletic
The Athletic – Pep Guardiola: The man behind the genius
BBC – Manchester City: The big numbers behind the Treble (Video)
SI: Manchester City’s Champions League Triumph, Treble Is a Dark Day for Soccer – Jonathan Wilson
Guardian: Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola enters his third age as all-time great – Jonathan Wilson
The Athletic: Manchester City win Champions League for first time, secure treble (Video)
NY Times: Manchester City Appeals Its Champions League Ban and Awaits Its Fate
Rodri scored the winning goal
Manchester City 1-0 Inter Milan: Foden steps up, Rodri’s goal wins Champions League final
