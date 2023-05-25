The Footballer Who Was Cancelled



“Hakan Şükür should be written into Turkish footballing history. He scored the fastest goal in FIFA World Cup history, and he is the all-time leading scorer in the Turkish Süper Lig. However, in Turkey, his accomplishments have been deleted from public record. Why? Because of his apparent political position, and his subsequent exile. This is the story of how Hakan Şükür lost his place in the history books, how his close relationship with the leaders of Turkey put him in an uncompromising position, and how he had to rebuild his life in the USA.”

YouTube

Advertisement