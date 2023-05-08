The New A.C. Milan Picks Up Where the Old One Left Off



Milan’s fans can reel off the triumphs of the club’s glory days. Now a new generation is hoping to experience their own.

“Stefano Pioli could feel it, even if he could not quite define it. In the nicest possible way, Pioli has made several journeys around the block as a soccer manager. At 57, he has been coaching in the volatile, capricious world of the Italian game for two decades. His current job, at A.C. Milan, is the 13th of his career. There is very little, these days, that counts as new to him. The couple of weeks leading up to and surrounding Milan’s Champions League quarterfinal against Napoli last month, though, were different. …”

NY Times

Advertisement