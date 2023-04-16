Is Arsenal’s defence actually struggling?

Arsenal sit top of the Premier League, and are mounting a challenge for the title for the first time since 2004. However since the World Cup break, Arsenal have had a dip in their defensive numbers that has seen them concede far more goals from January onwards. Taking a look at the data and specifically their struggles with set pieces – how much of an impact is this going to have on their season? Jon Mackenzie writes as Craig Silcock illustrates, can they still get themselves over the line as champions this season?”
