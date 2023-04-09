“The club that sells the most football shirts in the world may surprise you. Despite clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona having established fans across the globe and a history of mega-stars in their ranks – it isn’t them. Bayern Munich come in at number 1 in the shirt selling rankings, with a whopping 3.4 million shirts sold in 2021. But how does a club in the Bundesliga attract so much popularity? Seb Stafford-Bloor writes as Craig Silcock illustrates just why the Bavarian club have became so popular in recent years. ”
YouTube
Why do Bayern Munich sell the most football shirts?
Leave a reply
“The club that sells the most football shirts in the world may surprise you. Despite clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona having established fans across the globe and a history of mega-stars in their ranks – it isn’t them. Bayern Munich come in at number 1 in the shirt selling rankings, with a whopping 3.4 million shirts sold in 2021. But how does a club in the Bundesliga attract so much popularity? Seb Stafford-Bloor writes as Craig Silcock illustrates just why the Bavarian club have became so popular in recent years. ”