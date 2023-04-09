Marshall Islands revisited: The Englishmen taking football to the last country on Earth without a team

Leave a reply


“Last December, the citizens of the Marshall Islands woke to an unexpected sight. Mornings typically dawn with the horns of freighters pulling into the harbour, or with blinds pierced by the low glint of the sun that adorns the tiny Pacific nation’s flag. On this day, events were different. As they ate breakfast, the inhabitants of Majuro, the Marshallese capital, were greeted by a parade of Argentine flags. Lionel Messi had delivered the South American nation its third World Cup trophy and the expatriate community, working in the Marshall Islands’ fisheries, had decided to celebrate. …”
The Athletic (Video)

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.