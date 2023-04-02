Wrexham’s Hollywood owners have made The Turf a tourist hotspot

“Wayne Jones has no trouble picking his most surreal moment since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham. … The pub Wayne has run these past 15 years is so interwoven with the football club that the players used to change there before games in the 19th century. But, since featuring heavily in series one of the show charting the Hollywood owners’ first full season at the helm, The Turf is now firmly on the tourist trail for overseas supporters. …”

The Athletic

