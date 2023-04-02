Jack Grealish, Manchester City’s coolest kid, teaches Liverpool a lesson

“Is anyone in Britain currently having more fun than Jack Grealish? Two minutes before the end of this 4-1 annihilation of Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium Grealish left the pitch to a standing ovation, met by a tender, oddly sensual full body hug from Pep Guardiola, who for a while just wouldn’t let him go, patting his buttocks, whispering in his ear, hungry for Jack love. …”

Guardian (Video)

Guardian – ‘Four performances were OK’: Klopp laments Liverpool’s display at City

