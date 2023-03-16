From Sporting Lisbon to Athletic Bilbao — why do we get foreign clubs’ names wrong?

“After an entertaining 2-2 draw in Portugal last week, there’s much to look forward to in the return fixture between Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon. Say that to any of the travelling fans, though, and they won’t be happy. Sporting are not, as they are regularly referred to in the English-speaking press, ‘Sporting Lisbon’. They are Sporting Clube de Portugal officially, or Sporting CP, or simply Sporting. Whereas once this error was overlooked and forgiven, in recent years Sporting fans have become more militant about it. A ‘NOT Sporting Lisbon’ campaign on social media in 2016, launched by fans and supported by the club, made this clear. …”

The Athletic – Michael Cox

