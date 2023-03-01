The Fastest Premier League Sacking Ever

Patience with managers has long been a hot topic in football, especially in the demanding world of the Premier League. But in 2006 Charlton Athletic’s patience was wearing very thin as they stared relegation to the Championship down the barrel. Managers came and went, none quicker than Les Reed. This is the story of the quickest Premier League sacking ever. Written by Seb Stafford-Bloor, illustrated by Craig Silcock.
