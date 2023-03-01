Chelsea can add corners to the list of things going badly

“When there are nine minutes to play in a London derby, and you haven’t threatened all game, conceding the second goal practically ends it — especially when you have only scored four goals in 2023. Chelsea’s rotten run continues with another game without scoring and another loss. Tottenham’s 2-0 victory over Graham Potter’s side leaves Chelsea in 10th place, 14 points off the Champions League spots. …”
