Manchester United takeover: ‘No assurance’ the Glazers are going anywhere

“For all the talk of a Qatari revolution or a local-lad-turned-billionaire buying Manchester United, it has been quite the week at Old Trafford. Season ticket prices are going up for the first time in over a decade, the club’s share price on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has taken a turn for the worse after a positive spike before Friday’s soft deadline for potential bidders and, oh yeah, the Glazer family are still firmly in control. …”

The Athletic

