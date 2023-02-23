Did the World Cup break PSG?

Leave a reply

PSG’s seasons follow a similar pattern; summer full of big-name transfers, start the season with a bang, trail off towards the end of the season, and crash out of the Champions League. However, they have started to trail off even earlier this season, and look like losing out on the Champions League even earlier than usual. So what is different about this season? Has the mid-season World Cup had an impact? Jon Mackenzie writes, Marco Bevilacqua illustrates.
YouTube

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.