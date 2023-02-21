Youth, muscle and attitude: Lecce win at Atalanta validates Baroni methods



Fans celebrating the club’s eighth promotion to Serie A in May 2010

“On paper, it looked like a game Atalanta should win. They had been rounding into form since the start of 2023, piling up goals and muscling their way back into the fight for Champions League places. Last weekend, a 2-0 win at Lazio leapfrogged them into fourth, so Sunday’s fixture at home to 13th-placed Lecce should have been straightforward by comparison. Football matches, however, are not played on paper. Nor, as the Lecce manager, Marco Baroni, reminded us recently, are they played on a video game console. …”

Guardian

W – U.S. Lecce

Advertisement