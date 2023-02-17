“It was the first thing everyone seemed to be asking as soon as the news broke. Are Barcelona going to be docked points like Juventus? Also, could they even be dropped down the leagues? It sounds really bad: prosecutors are investigating payments totalling €1.4million (£1.2m; $1.3m) the club made to a company owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira who, at the time, was vice-president of Spanish football’s refereeing committee. …”
The Athletic
Inside Barcelona’s day of chaos as new scandal breaks – this one looks really bad
