Nathan Jones at Southampton: Inside the Welshman’s hiring and firing

Leave a reply

“The writing was on the wall for Nathan Jones. Southampton had lost 2-1 at home to Wolves, having been a goal up and played with an extra man for over an hour. For the first time since 1998, it was five straight defeats at home. At the final whistle, as boos reverberated around St Mary’s and a supporter was thrown out for attempting to hand him a P45, Jones walked straight down the tunnel. …”
The Athletic

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.