League Two: Buoyant Bantams bash Boro

“There is a little, cautious buzz in Stevenage at the moment; in January the club pulled off a momentous FA Cup giant-kill when they won 2-1 at Premier League Aston Villa and there is genuine hope the club can win promotion back to League One this season. They lost to Stoke City in round four, but even in defeat they had already added to the club’s impressive record in the competition. …”

Game of the People

Advertisement