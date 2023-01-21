The tiny nation that produces amazing players

At the World Cup in Doha, the Dutch national team was captained by the Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, while much of their tactical acumen comes from assistant manager Edgar Davids. Van Dijk and Davids, along with many others at the World Cup may have represented a different nation altogether – Suriname. This is the story of how the tiny nation of Suriname produces so many world-class players. Told by Adam Crafton, illustrated by Craig Silcock.”
