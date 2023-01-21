Everton are engulfed in a civil war that could have a catastrophic end



Ugly fallout between the fanbase and the board places Frank Lampard’s struggling side in a dangerously precarious position

“It is too charitable to describe Everton as a club in crisis. A crisis can be solved with the right people in charge. Everton are engulfed in a civil war, the consequences could be catastrophic, and it is a measure of the turmoil that the potential endgame for a manager with the worst win ratio bar the hapless Mike Walker is not dominating their agenda before the trip to West Ham. Frank Lampard returns to his first club on Saturday having presided over 10 defeats in 13 matches and Everton’s descent to joint bottom of the Premier League. …”

