Do shirt sales pay for transfers?

We’ve been there every transfer season, a big transfer is justified because ‘they’ll pay the club back in shirt sales alone’. But will a player really be able to recoup their transfer fee from flogging shirts? Abhishek Raj explains how shirt sales work, how much a club earns on average from selling kit, and whether it ever justifies a transfer. Illustrated by Marco Bevilacqua. …”
