2022-23 FA Cup, 3rd Round Proper: location-map, with fixtures list & current league attendances.



“The FA Cup is the oldest football tournament in the world. The 2022-23 FA Cup is the 142nd edition of the tournament. The FA Cup Third Round is when the teams from the top 2 divisions in England – the Premier League, and the EFL Championship – join the competition. The 20 Premier League teams and the 24 Championship teams join 20 other lower-leagues teams. This season, that breaks down to: 11 teams from EFL League One [the 3rd level], 6 teams from EFL League Two [the 4th level], and 3 teams from the non-League National League [the 5th level]. Those 3 non-League teams are: Wrexham, Chesterfield, and Boreham Wood. The map shows the locations of the 64 teams in the 3rd Round, with the 32 home-venues listed. …”

billsportsmaps

