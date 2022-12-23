Is this the end of an era at Liverpool?



“Filming restrictions were in place at Liverpool’s training base in Dubai earlier this month but as well as concealing anything potentially secretive, the decision prompted gossip about who was entering and leaving, even inside the club. Certainly, at the team’s hotel, there were visitors from the Middle East. And in position, for a few days at least, was Billy Hogan, the club’s chief executive, who flew in following a short stay in Qatar during the World Cup there. Liverpool, of course, are open to investment and up for sale — it would therefore make sense for Doha or Dubai to become a Constantinople or Beirut: an exchange point of thoughts, the setting for quiet conversation and perhaps some loose agreement. …”

The Athletic (Video)

