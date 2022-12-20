World Cup predictions: How many games did our AI get right?



“World Cup 2022 produced incredible football. At the start of the tournament, Al Jazeera introduced Kashef, our artificial intelligence (AI) robot, to crunch the numbers and predict the results of each game. After every day of action, Kashef downloaded the day’s data and compared it with more than 200 metrics, including the number of wins, goals scored and FIFA rankings, from matches played over the past century, totalling more than 100,000 records, to see who was most likely to win the following day. …”

Aljazeera

FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 bracket [+PDF]

Advertisement