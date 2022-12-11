“Today I feel… pretty tired. It takes a lot of energy to keep across all 56 games played so far during the World Cup. And it takes far more energy to actually play international football in a humid climate — for many of those being asked to do so, in the middle of a gruelling domestic season with just a few days’ preparation time. …”
The Athletic
The World Cup of tiredness: Who is running fast or slow, playing most and resting least?
