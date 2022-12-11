His Estate Has 3 Swimming Pools and a Stable. He Says He’s Not Rich.

Muhammad Almisned, a wealthy Qatari businessman, with a falcon at his estate in the middle of the desert in Al Khor, Qatar.
“Every afternoon, Muhammad Al Misned leaves his office in Doha, the Qatari capital, jumps into his white land cruiser and drives to his second home in the desert. There, behind a castle-like facade, is his sanctuary — with three swimming pools, two soccer fields, a bowling alley, a stable, a volleyball court and one carefully manicured hedge maze, among other luxuries. The daily visit to his estate, in the northern town of Al Khor, has offered him much-needed respite since the men’s soccer World Cup turned Qatar into an exhausting, round-the-clock carnival, he told me. …”
NY Times

