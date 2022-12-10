Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties: The Messi pass, Martinez heroics and Weghorst causes havoc

Posted on by


Lionel Messi produced one of the moments of the World Cup in Argentina’s win against the Netherlands, a majestic no-look reverse pass to set up Nahuel Molina for the opening goal. But that was somewhat overshadowed by a stirring fightback from Louis van Gaal’s side, who forced extra time after two very late goals by the former Burnley striker Wout Weghorst. …”
The Athletic
Guardian: Argentina edge Netherlands in shootout to win World Cup quarter-final thriller
The Athletic: Messi and Martinez criticise ‘useless’ referee after Argentina’s win over Netherlands
Aljazeera – ‘Joy, sadness’: Football unites Argentina during World Cup 2022

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.