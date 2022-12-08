Migrant worker died in accident at World Cup base during group stage



“A migrant worker died during the World Cup while performing repairs at the resort used as a FIFA training base for the Saudi Arabia squad during the group stage of the competition. The five-star Sealine Beach resort, which has been open for more than 25 years, is home to 58 luxurious villas, as well as a full-size training field, a beach bar, a mini-golf course and several restaurants. For this weekend, a room for one at the resort would cost 1,180 Qatari Riyals (£265; $324) per night. …”

The Athletic (Video)

Advertisement