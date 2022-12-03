

“Ah penalties, you have to love them. Unless you lose, in which case they are the worst thing ever. There have been 30 World Cup penalty shootouts – with 279 kicks taken overall (excluding Diana Ross’ disastrous effort at USA ’94). BBC Sport and Opta have crunched the numbers to see what we could learn about maximising your chances of scoring. Your chances of scoring a penalty are much increased if you go to the right or left – but please avoid putting it down the middle. …”

BBC – World Cup 2022: How to take a penalty in a shootout (Video)

The Analyst – World Cup Penalty Shootouts: The Facts (Video)

Advertisement