USA 1-0 Iran: Pulisic goal seals place in World Cup last 16, dominant Dest and focus on the wings

“As is often the case for the U.S., up popped Christian Pulisic when it really mattered to keep their World Cup journey alive. The Chelsea forward scored late in the first half from close range after a fine move involving Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest. Iran improved after the break but failed to really test Matt Turner in the U.S. goal. … From Pulisic’s vital intervention, to the atmosphere in the Al Thumama Stadium, and the energy and drive down the wings, our writers analyse the key talking points…”
The Athletic
The Athletic – Christian Pulisic eases World Cup injury fears: ‘I’ll be ready for Saturday, don’t worry’, W – Christian Pulisic
NY Times: Ahead of U.S.-Iran, Tough Questions and Two Teams Feeling the Heat (Video)
The Athletic – Carlos Queiroz: The many faces of Iran’s manager – tactician, statesman, populist (Video)