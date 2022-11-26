Enner Valencia strikes again to earn Ecuador draw with Netherlands



Ecuador’s Enner Valencia scores their first goal

“Ecuador were far happier with this draw because after conceding early Gustavo Alfaro’s team played front-foot football that went close to administering a fatal blow to the Netherlands. They did not but the result means that Qatar are eliminated from their own World Cup and become the first nation out at the group stage, while Ecuador and the Netherlands each have four points and Senegal three. As Louis van Gaal’s side face the pointless hosts in their final match, the meeting of Ecuador and Senegal appears a straight shootout to see who progresses to the last 16. …”

Guardian

Aljazeera: Can Netherlands exceed restrained expectations at World Cup 2022?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related