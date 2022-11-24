Belgium 1-0 Canada: Two Golden Generations Enter, One (Kind of) Emerges

“We’ve been hearing about Belgium’s golden generation for going on two generations. Much of the world is just learning about what might be Canada’s. … The first 15 minutes – and much of the first half – belonged to Canada, amassing 1.43 xG in that opening spell alone. That’s more than Belgium conceded combined in all eight of the first halves in their qualifying matches (1.42), but Canada weren’t able to convert with Alphonso Davies’s 10th-minute penalty saved by Thibaut Courtois. It was the first on record saved at a World Cup by a Belgian keeper. …”

The Analyst

Guardian: Belgium run ragged by Canada but Michy Batshuayi strikes to grab victory

