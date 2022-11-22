Looking for this World Cup’s ‘Group of Death’? It doesn’t exist anymore. Here’s why…

“Whenever the draw for the World Cup is completed, the immediate task is figuring out which is the ‘group of death’. But the boring answer is that there generally isn’t one these days. Changes to the structure of the tournament mean four genuine contenders are less likely to be grouped together. This World Cup, however, is a slight exception. To explain why, here is a brief history of how the group of death gradually faded away. …”

The Athletic

W – Group of death

