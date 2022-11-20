Ecuador beat Qatar in World Cup opener: Inspirational Valencia and Afif struggles for hosts

Posted on by

“Two goals from Enner Valencia gave Ecuador a comfortable 2-0 win in the opening game of the 2022 World Cup after a disappointing display from the host nation Qatar. Felix Sanchez’s side became the first hosts to lose the opening match of a World Cup, while Ecuador were able to coast to victory after dominating the first 45 minutes. …”
The Athletic
Qatar 0-2 Ecuador: Player ratings as La Tricolor win World Cup opener

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.