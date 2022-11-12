When Pelé met Banks: ‘Incredible – a move that required two geniuses’

“At last, on 7 June 1970, the champions, both old and new, met. After all the hype, hysteria and hyperbole in the heat of Mexico’s high-altitude Guadalajara, Brazil, the 1958 and 1962 World Cup winners, and England, the defending champions, were out to play a match that promised to stir the soul and marvel the mind. The world, once again, fawned over the Brazilians. …”

Guardian

Advertisement