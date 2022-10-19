How a Heading Ban Would Change Football

Studies have discovered a link between heading a football and dementia in later life. It has been suggested that heading could be removed from the sport. But if heading a football was banned, what would the game look like? How would goals be scored? How would they be defended? What would a football player look like? Seb Stafford-Bloor explores this idea. Illustrated by Henry Cooke.
